NEW YORK Dean Koontz' novel "77 Shadow Street" has moved into the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide and was released on Thursday.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "77 Shadow Street" by Dean Koontz

(Bantam, $28)

2. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James

(Knopf, $25.95) 4

3. "11/22/63" by Stephen King

(Scribner, $35) 1

4. "Locked On" by Tom Clancy with Mark Greaney

(Putnam, $28.95) 5

5. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson

(Little, Brown, $28.99) 3

6. "The Litigators" by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95) 2

7. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks

(Grand Central, $25.99) 6

8. "Red Mist" by Patricia Cornwell

(Putnam, $27.95) 7

9. "Explosive Eighteen" by Janet Evanovich

(Bantam, $28) 8

10. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 11

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson

(Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard

(Holt, $28) 2

3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand

(Random House, $27) 3

4. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno

(Free Press, $25) 36

5. "Guinness World Records 2012"

(Guinness World Records, $28.95) 5

6. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach, illus. by Ricardo Cortes

(Akashic, $14.95) 4

7. "Thinking Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman

(Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $30) 12

8. "Through My Eyes" by Tim Tebow with Nathan Whitaker

(Harper, $26.99) 6

9. "The Petite Advantage Diet" by Jim Karas

(HarperOne, $25.99) -

10. "Catherine The Great" by Robert Massie

(Random House, $35) 13