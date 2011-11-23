NEW YORK "Kill Alex Cross" shot straight to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) -

2. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 1

3. "V Is for Vengeance" by Sue Grafton (Putnam, $27.95) -

4. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 2

5. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 4

6. "Zero Day" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 3

7. "Devil's Gate" by Clive Cussler & Graham Brown (Putnam, $27.95) -

8 "1Q84" by Haruki Murakami (Knopf, $30.50) 5

9. "The Alloy of Law" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $24.99) 7

10. "The Prague Cemetery" by Umberto Eco (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $27) 9

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "Throw Them All Out" by Peter Schweizer (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26) -

3. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2

4. "Imperfect Justice" by Jeff Ashton with Lisa Pulitzer (Morrow, $26.99) -

5. "Back to Work" by Bill Clinton (Knopf, $23.95) 3

6. "Jack Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster, $27.50) 5

7. "Gabby" by Gabrielle Giffords & Mark Kelly. Scribner, $26.99) -

8. "Nearing Home: Life, Faith and Finishing Well" by Billy Graham. Thomas Nelson, $19.99 4

9. "Then Again" by Diane Keaton (Random House, $26) -

10. "Catherine the Great" by Robert K. Massie (Random House, $35) 9

