NEW YORK "Private: #1 Suspect" jumped to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Private: #1 Suspect" by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown,$27.99) -

2. "Love in a Nutshell" by Janet Evanovich & Dorien Kelly (St. Martin's, $27.99) -

3. "Death Comes to Pemberley" by P.D. James (Knopf, $25.95) 2

4. "77 Shadow Street" by Dean Koontz (Bantam, $28) 1

5. "11/22/63" by Stephen King (Scribner, $35) 3

6. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 10

7. "Locked On" by Tom Clancy with Mark Greaney (Putnam, $28.95) 4

8. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 6

9. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 7

10. "Kill Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 5

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) 1

2. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice (Morrow, $26.99) -

3. "Real Marriage" by Mark & Grace Driscoll (Thomas Nelson, $22.99) -

4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 2

5. "Taking People with You" by David Novak (Portfolio, $25.95) -

6. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $30) 7

7. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 4

8. "The Dash Diet Action Plan" by Marla Heller (Grand Central, $22.99) -

9. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 3

10. "Catherine the Great" by Robert K. Massie (Random House, $35) 10

