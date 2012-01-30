LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 (TheWrap.com) - Silent-film star Charlie Chaplin might seem like an unlikely candidate as the subject of a Broadway musical, but it will soon be a reality.

"Becoming Chaplin," based on the life of the mustachioed Hollywood star who became an icon with his Little Tramp persona, will open on Broadway during the 2012-2013 season.

The production -- which began life as "Limelight," which ran at the La Jolla Playhouse in California in 2010 -- will be produced by Bob and Mindy Rich and John and Claire Caudwell, who are responsible for the upcoming production of "Jesus Christ Superstar," with Roy Gabay also producing.

Christopher Curtis is writing the songs, with a book by Thomas Meehan (whose credits include "The Producers" and "Hairspray").

Warren Carlyle ("Finian's Rainbow") will direct and choreograph. Casting has not yet begun on the production.

