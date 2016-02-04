MEXICO CITY - - Yoko Ono is seeking to spread a message of peace in Mexico with an exhibition in the capital's Museum of Memory and Tolerance.

The "Land of Hope" is an interactive display of installations including a stamp set with messages of peace and broken plates that can be put together.

"I came here to bring peace," she said at a news conference on Tuesday. "It is a very strong thing to say and it’s not going to happen right away but we can do it together."

"Land of Hope" will be on display in Mexico City until May 29.