CARACAS Jan 29 A suspicious civilian plane
being pursued by Venezuela's military has come down in Aruba's
Caribbean waters, the island's justice minister said on
Thursday.
There appeared to be casualties and evidence of
drug-trafficking, Arthur Dowers told Reuters by telephone.
"We have been informed this morning that a plane came down
in the territorial waters of Aruba," Dowers said.
"We have seen what looks like human remains ... large
packages that looked like drugs. We do have information that
indicates this plane was followed by Venezuelan authorities."
The Venezuelan government, which operates a shootdown policy
against suspected drug planes in its territory, had no immediate
comment on the incident.
Aruba, a semi-autonomous island that is part of the kingdom
of the Netherlands, lies just north of Venezuela which is a
major shipment route for Colombian cocaine.
