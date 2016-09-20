HOUSTON, Sept 20 Citgo Petroleum, aiming to start a $685 million renovation project to revive Aruba's idled refinery, has asked its cash-strapped parent company PDVSA to provide initial funding of $100 million, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The U.S.-based refining firm in June received approval from Aruba's government to refurbish, restart and operate the 235,000-barrel-per day idled refinery and an attached terminal under a 25-year lease contract. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; additional reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston and Sailu Urribarri in Aruba; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)