By Marianna Parraga
| HOUSTON, Sept 20
HOUSTON, Sept 20 Citgo Petroleum, aiming to
start a $685 million renovation project to revive Aruba's idled
refinery, has asked its cash-strapped parent company PDVSA to
provide initial funding of $100 million, according to an
internal document seen by Reuters.
The U.S.-based refining firm in June received approval from
Aruba's government to refurbish, restart and operate the
235,000-barrel-per day idled refinery and an attached terminal
under a 25-year lease contract.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; additional reporting
by Erwin Seba in Houston and Sailu Urribarri in Aruba; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz)