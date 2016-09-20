(Adds details on restoration project)
By Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON, Sept 20 Citgo Petroleum, aiming to
start a $685 million renovation project to revive Aruba's idled
refinery, has asked its cash-strapped parent company PDVSA to
provide initial funding of $100 million, according to an
internal document seen by Reuters.
The U.S.-based refining firm in June received approval from
Aruba's government to refurbish, restart and operate the
235,000-barrel-per day idled refinery and an attached terminal
under a 25-year lease contract.
The importance of Aruba as a facility to be used by PDVSA
and its subsidiaries has increased in recent weeks since the
parent company could be forced out of neighboring Curacao, where
it currently operates the 335,000-barrel-per-day Isla refinery
and a storage and blending terminal.
Aruba and Curacao are strategically located in the middle of
the route from Venezuela to the United States or Europe, and
PDVSA needs facilities in the area to process and store its oil
before it is exported.
Citgo, which had planned to start the renovation project in
August, has faced delays due to last minute disagreements
between the government of Aruba and the facility's previous
owner, U.S. Valero Energy, two sources close to the
talks said.
Lack of capital has also contributed to the delays. PDVSA
has this year focused on paying foreign debt and its PDV Holding
unit has not yet transferred the $100 million loan to Citgo,
according to one of the sources. In the meantime, Citgo is
trying to raise private financing for the restart.
"We are looking for project or construction financing from
any financial entity, major market player or policy-based
financial institution," the document, written in August, said.
Citgo and Valero declined to comment. The Government of
Aruba did not respond to requests for comment.
The company's Citgo Aruba Refining unit expects to receive
bids on Thursday for the restoration project, the sources said.
The first of two crude units would be restarted in mid-2017.
STEP BY STEP
The whole project would be finished by mid-2018 and turn the
crude distillation units into crude upgraders capable of
converting 209,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Venezuelan diluted
crude oil (DCO) into some 90,000 bpd of a medium crude of 22 API
degrees of density and 0.98 percent of sulfur content, the
document said.
The upgraded oil will be almost entirely exported to Citgo's
refineries in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Corpus Christi, Texas.
Citgo Aruba Refining also expects to produce fuels for the
island's domestic market and some 60,000 bpd of naphtha for
PDVSA, which uses this product to dilute its extra heavy oil,
according to the document.
Citgo expects to sign a new supply contract with PDVSA to
lift diluted crude oil at Venezuelan ports. The companies
estimate the Aruba refinery will generate a cashflow of some
$220 million per year, the document said.
IN NEW HANDS
The transfer of the refinery and its terminal to Citgo was
initially planned for early September, but a termination
agreement between the government and Valero has taken more time
than expected to be finalized, one of the sources said.
Aruba's government and Citgo are also waiting for the
island's parliament to give final approval to the deal.
"There have been disagreements related to the transfer of
the terminal. Aruba also wants to make sure the island will
receive enough refined products from the refinery," the source
said.
In the meantime, six consortia of private contractors
interested in the revamp have formed in recent days, according
to the sources.
The consortia include Venezuela's Vepica, Tecnoconsult,
Tivenca, Den Spie and Inelectra, Spain's Pentech, France's
Technip and Japan's JGC Corporation, which
were recently pre-qualified.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; additional reporting
by Erwin Seba in Houston and Sailu Urribarri in Aruba; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz and Andrew Hay)