By Sailu Urribarri
| ORANJESTAD, Sept 27
ORANJESTAD, Sept 27 Aruba's parliament late on
Tuesday approved a law that permits the reactivation of the
Caribbean island's 235,000 barrel-per-day refinery, operated by
Citgo Petroleum, the U.S. unit of cash-strapped Venezuelan state
oil company PDVSA.
The parliament's pronouncement is the final stage before
activity can be initiated after operations were halted in 2012
as the refinery was not making enough money.
The president of Aruba's parliament, Mervin Wyatt-Ras,
called it an "historic meeting" after the two-day discussion
ended with 19 votes in favor and one against.
Internal documents seen by Reuters showed that Citgo had
asked cash-strapped PDVSA to provide initial funding of $100
million for the required $685 million renovation project.
(Writing by Girish Gupta in Caracas; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)