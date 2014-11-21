WELLINGTON Nov 21 New Zealand retirement village operator Arvida Group Ltd has raised $NZ75 million ($58.97 million) through an initial pubic offering and is on track to list on the stock exchange next month, the company said on Friday.

It said it was selling about 79 million new shares at NZ$0.95 each, near the top end of its NZ$0.80-NZ$1.00 indicative range, after a bookbuild.

A further NZ$5 million worth of shares has been set aside for residents, staff and investors in its villages.

The proceeds of the issue are being used to pay down debt, develop its existing villages and fund future expansion.

Arvida is forecasting a net profit of NZ$10.6 million in the year to March 31 2016, and underlying profit of NZ$13.2 million, with a projected dividend yield of 5.7 percent to 6 percent.

It expects to list on the NZX on Dec. 18.

Brokerage Forsyth Barr is managing the offer.

The company operates 17 retirement villages and aged care facilities with about 1,800 residents.

The bourse already has three retirement village operators: Ryman Healthcare, Metlifecare and Summerset . (1 US dollar = 1.2718 New Zealand dollar)