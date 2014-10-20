BRIEF-Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile's shares to resume trading on April 26
Oct 20 Aryzta AG :
* Says announces an increase of 45 million Swiss francs to the hybrid instrument launched on Oct. 1, 2014, bringing the new total outstanding amount to 190 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Felcor Lodging Trust - in connection with termination of merger under specified circumstances, RLJ may be required to pay to Felcor termination fee of $95 million