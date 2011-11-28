DUBLIN Nov 28 Speciality baker Aryzta
confirmed its full-year profit goal, when
reporting food sales grew 9.6 percent in its first quarter, as
acquisitions in Britain and Canada helped compensate for weak
consumer spending.
The Switzerland-headquartered group, with stock market
listings in Zurich and Dublin, expects 2011/12 earnings per
share to rise 9 percent to 3.38 euros.
"We have not seen any significant change in the trading
environment since September and Q1 is broadly a continuation of
Q4 trends," chief executive Owen Killian said on Monday.
"Aryzta's Q1 revenue performance is in line with expectations."
Aryzta doubled its bakery output in its 2010/11 year when it
spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.86 billion)on acquisitions,
including taking full control of Canadian venture Maidstone
Bakeries.
It bought Honeytop, a British flatbread business, in
September for an undisclosed sum.
Formed in 2008 after Irish baker IAWS bought Switzerland's
Hiestand, Aryzta sells freshly baked bread and pastries under
brands like Delice de France and Cuisine de France in Europe.
Its main U.S. brands are Otis Spunkmeyer and La Brea Bakery.
($1 = 0.7536 euro)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)