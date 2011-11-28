* Expects 2011/12 earnings per share up 9 pct to 3.38 euros
* Shares rise nearly 4 pct in Zurich, up 1.2 pct in Dublin
(Adds analyst comment, shares)
DUBLIN Nov 28 Speciality baker Aryzta
confirmed its full-year profit goal and
reported food sales grew 9.6 percent in its first quarter, as
acquisitions in Britain and Canada helped compensate for weak
consumer spending, particularly in Europe.
The Switzerland-headquartered group, with stock market
listings in Zurich and Dublin, expects 2011/12 earnings per
share to rise 9 percent to 3.38 euros.
"We have not seen any significant change in the trading
environment since September and Q1 is broadly a continuation of
Q4 trends," chief executive Owen Killian said on Monday.
"Aryzta's Q1 revenue performance is in line with expectations."
Shares in Aryzta rose nearly four percent in Zurich and were
up 1.2 percent in Dublin at 1000 GMT.
Aryzta doubled its bakery output in its 2010/11 year when it
spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.86 billion) on acquisitions,
including taking full control of Canadian venture Maidstone
Bakeries. It bought Honeytop, a British flatbread business, in
September for an undisclosed sum.
Analysts said the cost savings from integrating its various
businesses would compensate for a weak trading backdrop.
"The outlook for volumes is static because of the consumer
environment, prices going up and the whole economic backdrop,"
said Liam Igoe, analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers in Dublin.
"The cost savings from integrating all their various
businesses, including the acquisitions, that's what will
generate the profit growth over the next couple of years."
Formed in 2008 after Irish baker IAWS bought Switzerland's
Hiestand, Aryzta sells freshly baked bread and pastries under
brands like Delice de France and Cuisine de France in Europe.
Its main U.S. brands are Otis Spunkmeyer and La Brea Bakery.
($1 = 0.7536 euro)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)