DUBLIN Nov 28 Speciality baker Aryzta confirmed its full-year profit goal and reported food sales grew 9.6 percent in its first quarter, as acquisitions in Britain and Canada helped compensate for weak consumer spending, particularly in Europe.

The Switzerland-headquartered group, with stock market listings in Zurich and Dublin, expects 2011/12 earnings per share to rise 9 percent to 3.38 euros.

"We have not seen any significant change in the trading environment since September and Q1 is broadly a continuation of Q4 trends," chief executive Owen Killian said on Monday. "Aryzta's Q1 revenue performance is in line with expectations."

Shares in Aryzta rose nearly four percent in Zurich and were up 1.2 percent in Dublin at 1000 GMT.

Aryzta doubled its bakery output in its 2010/11 year when it spent 1.4 billion euros ($1.86 billion) on acquisitions, including taking full control of Canadian venture Maidstone Bakeries. It bought Honeytop, a British flatbread business, in September for an undisclosed sum.

Analysts said the cost savings from integrating its various businesses would compensate for a weak trading backdrop.

"The outlook for volumes is static because of the consumer environment, prices going up and the whole economic backdrop," said Liam Igoe, analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers in Dublin.

"The cost savings from integrating all their various businesses, including the acquisitions, that's what will generate the profit growth over the next couple of years."

Formed in 2008 after Irish baker IAWS bought Switzerland's Hiestand, Aryzta sells freshly baked bread and pastries under brands like Delice de France and Cuisine de France in Europe. Its main U.S. brands are Otis Spunkmeyer and La Brea Bakery. ($1 = 0.7536 euro) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)