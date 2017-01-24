Jan 24 Swiss bakery goods maker Aryzta
warned its earnings could fall by up to 20 percent this year as
its Otis Spunkmeyer cakes and cookies failed to sell as much as
hoped, wiping more than a third off the value of its shares.
The Zurich-based business, known for its Cuisine de France
range, said falling revenues and increased labour costs in its
biggest market, North America, were compounded by uncertainty in
the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and costs
related to shifting production at a German factory.
"The performance in the current period is both unexpected
and extremely disappointing," Chief Executive Owen Killian said
on a call with reporters on Tuesday.
Shares in Aryzta, which has its roots as an Irish
agricultural company and is listed on the Dublin stock exchange,
fell a record 35.6 percent to the lowest level in almost 8
years. Its Irish shares were down 30 percent.
Aryzta began expanding the Otis Spunkmeyer brand, acquired
in 2006, when it bought the Cloverhill factory in 2014, with the
aim to sell directly to retail customers, but it said it has
lost contracts to manufacture products for other companies that
compete with Otis Spunkmeyer.
"The company is blaming the loss of contracts in North
America ... but that is compounding problems elsewhere in the
business, so that's why you have a 20 percent EPS (earnings per
share) profit warning, which is a big number for a food
company," Kepler analyst Jon Cox said.
Aryzta, which supplies baked goods to stores and fast food
restaurants worldwide, said it anticipated an improvement in
margins in North America in the second half of its financial
year, driven by price increases.
"The pipeline is strong, we are not losing our customers,"
Killian said.
"We can see with the stock market reaction that there are
concerns whether there will be a recovery in the second half of
the year", Cox said.
(Reporting by Anna Serafin and Sylwia Lasek in Gdynia, editing
by Louise Heavens)