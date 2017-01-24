Jan 24 Swiss bakery goods maker Aryzta warned its earnings could fall by up to 20 percent this year as its Otis Spunkmeyer cakes and cookies failed to sell as much as hoped, wiping more than a third off the value of its shares.

The Zurich-based business, known for its Cuisine de France range, said falling revenues and increased labour costs in its biggest market, North America, were compounded by uncertainty in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and costs related to shifting production at a German factory.

"The performance in the current period is both unexpected and extremely disappointing," Chief Executive Owen Killian said on a call with reporters on Tuesday.

Shares in Aryzta, which has its roots as an Irish agricultural company and is listed on the Dublin stock exchange, fell a record 35.6 percent to the lowest level in almost 8 years. Its Irish shares were down 30 percent.

Aryzta began expanding the Otis Spunkmeyer brand, acquired in 2006, when it bought the Cloverhill factory in 2014, with the aim to sell directly to retail customers, but it said it has lost contracts to manufacture products for other companies that compete with Otis Spunkmeyer.

"The company is blaming the loss of contracts in North America ... but that is compounding problems elsewhere in the business, so that's why you have a 20 percent EPS (earnings per share) profit warning, which is a big number for a food company," Kepler analyst Jon Cox said.

Aryzta, which supplies baked goods to stores and fast food restaurants worldwide, said it anticipated an improvement in margins in North America in the second half of its financial year, driven by price increases.

"The pipeline is strong, we are not losing our customers," Killian said.

"We can see with the stock market reaction that there are concerns whether there will be a recovery in the second half of the year", Cox said. (Reporting by Anna Serafin and Sylwia Lasek in Gdynia, editing by Louise Heavens)