UPDATE 1-South Africa's credit rating cuts sink Pioneer Food's mystery deal
* Rand has weakened, likely to stoke inflation (Adds comments by Pioneer CEO, analyst, futher details)
Oct 1 Aryzta AG
* Says announces issuance of a 145 million Swiss francs hybrid instrument
* Says proceeds from issue will be used to refinance existing debt and/or for general corporate purposes
* Hybrid instrument offers investors coupon of 3.5 pct and is undated with initial call date by Aryzta after five years and six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rand has weakened, likely to stoke inflation (Adds comments by Pioneer CEO, analyst, futher details)
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)