LONDON Jan 28 Bankers are working on debt financing packages of around 200 million euros ($226.84 million) to back PAI Partners' potential acquisition of outdoor outfitter AS Adventure, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Lion Capital acquired AS Adventure in February 2008 in a 263 million euro debt and equity transaction, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

It is now considering a sale of the company which could fetch around 400 million euros, the sources said.

Lion Capital and PAI declined to comment.

Bankers are preparing debt packages which amount to around 4-4.5 times AS Adventure's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 45 million euros, the banking sources said.

Senior leveraged loans or a mix of senior leveraged loans and mezzanine loans are being considered, the banking sources said.

Allowing existing borrowers to roll into the new deal on a cashless basis is also under consideration but would need consent from existing lenders in order to avoid triggering a change of control clause that would result in a repayment, the banking sources added.

The company operates under various brands including AS Adventure in Belgium, France, Germany and Luxembourg, Bever in the Netherlands and Cotswold Outdoor in the UK. ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)