LONDON Jan 28 Bankers are working on debt
financing packages of around 200 million euros ($226.84 million)
to back PAI Partners' potential acquisition of outdoor outfitter
AS Adventure, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Lion Capital acquired AS Adventure in February 2008 in a 263
million euro debt and equity transaction, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
It is now considering a sale of the company which could
fetch around 400 million euros, the sources said.
Lion Capital and PAI declined to comment.
Bankers are preparing debt packages which amount to around
4-4.5 times AS Adventure's Earnings Before Interest, Tax,
Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of approximately 45
million euros, the banking sources said.
Senior leveraged loans or a mix of senior leveraged loans
and mezzanine loans are being considered, the banking sources
said.
Allowing existing borrowers to roll into the new deal on a
cashless basis is also under consideration but would need
consent from existing lenders in order to avoid triggering a
change of control clause that would result in a repayment, the
banking sources added.
The company operates under various brands including AS
Adventure in Belgium, France, Germany and Luxembourg, Bever in
the Netherlands and Cotswold Outdoor in the UK.
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)