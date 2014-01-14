FRANKFURT Jan 14 Regulators in Cyprus are
investigating transactions made by now-defunct Laiki Bank and
arranged by Germany's Commerzbank. The probe comes after a local
lawmaker said the deals might have broken laws that bar a
company from purchasing its own stock.
Cyprus House of Representatives member Irene Charalambides
sent a letter, seen by Reuters, to the Cyprus Securities and
Exchange Commission (CSEC) and to Germany's financial watchdog
Bafin, alleging that Commerzbank sold two structured
products that acted as vehicles for Laiki to buy stock in itself
and affiliates.
There are limits on companies buying their own stock without
obtaining shareholder approval, to prevent them from
surreptitiously inflating their own market price.
Charalambides is campaigning to help depositors in Laiki,
once Cyprus's second-largest bank, after they lost about 4.3
billion euros ($5.9 billion) last year when the bank collapsed
and Cyprus required an international bailout.
"We have received a complaint, which the Cyprus Securities
and Exchange Commission is investigating in cooperation with
German regulators, to ascertain if there is a case or if any
violation of laws occurred," Demetra Kalogerou, president of the
CSEC, told Reuters.
Kalogerou said the CSEC had sought information from Bafin
because a German bank was mentioned in the complaint.
Bafin declined to comment.
Charalambides said Commerzbank should have questioned the
commercial rationale of the transactions and that if regulators
upheld her complaint, they should consider asking Commerzbank to
refund Laiki depositors the amount they lost through the
products, which she estimated at 50 million euros.
A spokeswoman for Commerzbank declined to give details about
the investment securities, saying it would be a breach of client
confidentiality to do so, and said the bank's initial research
showed there was "no indication of any wrongdoing by
Commerzbank" related to them.
A copy of the letter from Charalambides, who is a member of
the committee charged with examining Cypriot banks' governance
and lending practices, was also sent to Mario Draghi, the
president of the European Central Bank. The ECB declined to
comment.
The administrators for Laiki were not available for comment.
The collapse of Laiki under the weight of losses on
investments in Greece is currently under investigation by
regulators in Cyprus.