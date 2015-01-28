BRIEF-Groclin FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 452,000 zlotys
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 260.8 million zlotys ($67.5 million) versus 215.0 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28AS Roma SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday that it has exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of player Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa from Newcastle United Limited for a total consideration of 5.5 million pounds ($8.35 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.6588 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 260.8 million zlotys ($67.5 million) versus 215.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago