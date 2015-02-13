(Adds background)
TOKYO Feb 13 Japanese brewer Asahi Group
Holdings Ltd said on Friday it will acquire wine
retailer Enoteca Co Ltd from private equity firm Unison Capital,
in a bid to boost its wine business.
Unison Capital, one of Japan's largest private equity firms,
bought the company in 2011. Terms of the transaction have not
been disclosed.
Sales for Enoteca, which also has units in Hong Kong,
Shanghai and South Korea, jumped by a fifth to 17.3 billion yen
($145 million) in the last financial year.
It was once listed on the second section of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange but was taken private in 2011.
Wine sales currently only account for a tiny fraction of
Asahi's overall revenue but wine consumption has steadily
increased in Japan.
Japanese consumption of wine climbed 3.6 percent in 2013 and
likely rose 5 percent last year, according to Mercian, the wine
unit of rival brewer Kirin Holdings.
The transaction is expected to completed by March 31.
($1 = 118.8700 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Chris Gallagher; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)