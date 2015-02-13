(Adds background)

TOKYO Feb 13 Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Friday it will acquire wine retailer Enoteca Co Ltd from private equity firm Unison Capital, in a bid to boost its wine business.

Unison Capital, one of Japan's largest private equity firms, bought the company in 2011. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Sales for Enoteca, which also has units in Hong Kong, Shanghai and South Korea, jumped by a fifth to 17.3 billion yen ($145 million) in the last financial year.

It was once listed on the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange but was taken private in 2011.

Wine sales currently only account for a tiny fraction of Asahi's overall revenue but wine consumption has steadily increased in Japan.

Japanese consumption of wine climbed 3.6 percent in 2013 and likely rose 5 percent last year, according to Mercian, the wine unit of rival brewer Kirin Holdings.

