TOKYO Feb 13 Japanese beverage company Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Friday that its beer unit would buy unlisted wine seller Enoteca for an undisclosed price, in a bid to boost its wine business.

Tokyo-based Enoteca had consolidated sales of 17.23 billion yen ($145 million) in the fiscal year ended March 2014, Asahi said in a statement. ($1 = 118.4900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)