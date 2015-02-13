BRIEF-Cocolonet says merger between units
* Says unit Tamanoya will merge with Ibaraki-based unit, which is engaged in funeral business
TOKYO Feb 13 Japanese beverage company Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Friday that its beer unit would buy unlisted wine seller Enoteca for an undisclosed price, in a bid to boost its wine business.
Tokyo-based Enoteca had consolidated sales of 17.23 billion yen ($145 million) in the fiscal year ended March 2014, Asahi said in a statement. ($1 = 118.4900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10