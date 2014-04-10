Atlantia sells 10 pct of Italy motorway unit, option to sell further 2.5 pct
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .
(Corrects to buy from by in headline)
TOKYO, April 10 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that it will buy the Southeast Asian dairy operations of Etika International Holdings Ltd for $329 million. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .
* Q1 rental income EUR 4.0 million ($4.35 million) versus EUR 3.9 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pDyvBA Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9194 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)