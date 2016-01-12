(Refiles to correct byline)
* Asahi aims to grow overseas as domestic beer market
shrinks
* Media reports say deal could be worth about $3.4 bln
By Ritsuko Shimizu
TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings
is considering acquiring Grolsch and Peroni, two beer
brands owned by SABMiller PLC, to secure growth beyond a
saturated and ageing home market, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Known for its Super Dry beer, Asahi is Japan's biggest
brewer with 38 percent market share but it is not widely sold
overseas, where the planned merger of SABMiller and
Anheuser-Busch InBev is set to create a globally dominant
player.
Grabbing premium foreign brands discarded in the AB
InBev-SABMiller merger would give Asahi access to growth outside
Japan, which has seen two decades of declining beer sales due to
a shrinking population and the growing popularity of wine.
"The two brands have a high presence in developed markets,
and there's very little risk that financial results will
deteriorate following a deal," Nomura Securities analyst Satoshi
Fujiwara said.
"If they can use the sales channels of the two brands to
expand distribution of its Super Dry beers, which have done well
in international beer competitions, then we should also be able
to see some synergies as well."
Asahi's earnings growth would be limited to about 2 percent
to 3 percent a year without any deals, Fujiwara said.
The source, who was familiar with the ongoing negotiations,
declined to comment on the deal price and requested anonymity
because the bid was not yet finalised.
The Yomiuri daily on Saturday reported the deal could cost
400 billion yen ($3.4 billion) and would be the biggest overseas
beverage acquisition by a Japanese company, topping Kirin
Holdings Co Ltd's $3.3 billion takeover of Australia's
Lion Nathan in 2009.
Anheuser Busch InBev, which agreed to buy SABMiller for $100
billion plus, has been seeking potential bidders to buy Grolsch
and Peroni, sources close to the process told Reuters last
month.
Peroni and Grolsch are small, premium brands and AB InBev
wants to avoid getting bogged down in regulatory scrutiny over a
European portfolio that already includes Corona and Stella
Artois, the sources said.
Shares in Asahi fell about 2.7 percent by 0445 GMT, broadly
in line with a 2.3 percent decline in the broader market
.
($1 = 117.6600 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Additional reporting by Joshua
Hunt and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)