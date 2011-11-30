(Recasts with company confirmation)

TOKYO Nov 30 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Wednesday it plans to buy Australian mineral water company Mountain H2O, seeking to capitalise on growing demand for bottled water with its latest acquisition abroad.

Asahi declined to comment on how much it paid for Mountain H20, which has annual sales of about $A31.4 million.

Searching for revenues outside a shrinking home market, Asahi, the maker of Japan's top-selling "Super Dry" beer, has bought New Zealand beverage group Independent Liquor for $1.3 billion.

It has also said it will buy Permanis, the Malaysian bottler for PepsiCo for about $275 million and announced a $200 million deal to buy Australia's P&N Beverages.

Asahi's shares closed up 0.4 percent, against a 0.5 percent fall in the Nikkei average. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)