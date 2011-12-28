(Corrects RHJ International ownership to 62.4 percent from 48
percent; clarifies that RHJ International and one other
shareholder will be offered 27 yen per share and other
shareholders 33 yen per share, not all shareholders offered 33
yen per share.)
TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese private equity firm
Unison Capital Group said on Wednesday it will launch a tender
offer to acquire Asahi Tec, a domestic maker of iron
castings used in automobiles.
Unison will first buy stock from Belgium's RHJ International
, Asahi Tec's largest shareholder with a 62.4 percent
holding, with RHJ International's proceeds from the deal to
total 14.2 billion yen ($182.4 million). Unison will later seek
to buy the remaining stock from other shareholders, it said.
RHJ International and another major stakeholder will receive
27 yen per share while the remaining minority shareholders will
be offered 33 yen per share. That compares with Asahi Tec's
closing price on Wednesday of 29 yen.
($1 = 77.8400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)