TOKYO Dec 28 Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital said on Wednesday it will buy Asahi Tec, a maker of iron castings used in automobiles that is majority owned by Belgian private equity investor RHJ International .

Unison Capital also said it would spend 23.9 billion yen ($310 million) to buy common and preferred shares while assuming Asahi Tec's debt, although it did not disclose a figure for the debt.

Unison Capital will initially buy preferred shares in Asahi Tec from RHJ and from insurer Tokio Marine & Nichido, and will then pay 27 yen per share for common stock owned by the two companies.

It will also offer 33 yen per share to other shareholders to buy the rest of the stock. Asahi Tec shares closed at 29 yen on Wednesday.

RHJ, which holds 62 percent of the company, said in a statement that it would gain 14.2 billion yen, or 139 million euros, from the transaction. ($1 = 77.8400 Japanese yen)