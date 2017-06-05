June 5 Asanko Gold Inc said it could
bolster its liquidity position to over $100 million by the
second quarter of 2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters
said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year.
Asanko outlined a plan on Monday for the expansion of its
gold mine in Ghana, which includes the large Esaase deposit.
Muddy Waters released a 43-page document last week, saying
that production at Asanko's Nkran mine in Ghana and other
deposits would not meet the company's expectations because the
estimates were based on flawed geology reports.
The Muddy Waters report predicted that production shortfalls
would cause Asanko to run out of cash next year as it struggles
to repay $165 million in debt.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)