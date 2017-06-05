* Says to defer Esaase overland conveyor construction
June 5 Asanko Gold Inc said it could
bolster its liquidity position to over $100 million by the
second quarter of 2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters
said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year.
Asanko outlined a plan on Monday for the expansion of its
gold mine in Ghana, which includes the large Esaase deposit.
The company's shares tumbled last week when Muddy Waters
released a 43-page document saying production at Asanko's Nkran
mine in Ghana and other deposits would not meet the company's
expectations because the estimates were based on flawed geology
reports.
The Muddy Waters report predicted that production shortfalls
would cause Asanko to run out of cash next year as it struggles
to repay $165 million in debt.
Deferring the construction of a 27 km overland conveyor
connecting the Esaase deposit to existing processing facilities
could help improve its liquidity position to over $100 million
in the next 12 months, Asanko said on Monday.
The company also said it expects to generate $51 million in
cash for the rest of 2017 that would result in a cash balance of
$78 million to $96 million by the end of this year.
Asanko's shares rose as much as 13.2 percent to $2.40 before
paring gains on Monday. Up to Friday's close the stock had
fallen 3.2 percent since the Muddy Waters report on May 31.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)