MEXICO CITY Feb 14 A U.S. judge has ruled
copper miner Asarco is entitled to $82.75 million in damages
after Indian resources company Sterlite Industries
backed out of a deal to pull the U.S. firm out of bankruptcy in
2008.
The ruling, dated Feb. 13, was issued by judge Richard S.
Schmidt, from the U.S. bankruptcy court for the southern
district of Texas at Corpus Christi.
Asarco exited bankruptcy in December 2009 under the control
of Mexican miner Grupo Mexico. In 2010, it filed
suit against Sterlite for breach of contract.
Sterlite, based in Mumbai, had bid $2.6 billion for Asarco
in May 2008 and was chosen by the U.S. copper miner's management
to sponsor Asarco's bankruptcy exit in what could have become
one of the largest Indian cross-border deals.
But Sterlite withdrew its offer in October 2008, saying it
needed a substantial reduction in price after copper markets
collapsed.
Last year Grupo Mexico, which also operates railroads in
Mexico, called off plans to merge its two mining units amid
better-than-expected results at its Asarco subsidiary
.
Grupo Mexico had proposed in 2010 to fuse Asarco with Peru's
Southern Copper.