FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WPP takes legal action in spat with Asatsu-DK over Bain offer
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
New York's Uzbeks unnerved by bearded attack suspect
New York Attack
New York's Uzbeks unnerved by bearded attack suspect
Apple market value: We may need a bigger chart
Technology
Apple market value: We may need a bigger chart
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 2, 2017 / 5:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

WPP takes legal action in spat with Asatsu-DK over Bain offer

Junko Fujita

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - An acrimonious spat between advertising giant WPP and its partner Asatsu-DK Inc over a $1.35 billion offer for the Japanese firm from Bain Capital has deepened, with WPP saying it was taking legal action.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bain Capital is displayed on the screen during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Asatsu-DK is backing Bain’s offer, but WPP, its largest shareholder with a stake of about 25 percent, and other shareholders have said the bid significantly undervalues the company.

The world’s largest advertising group is seeking arbitration with a Japanese arbitration body and a preliminary injunction with the Tokyo District Court. In both cases it is asking for a declaration that Asatsu-DK’s termination of their business alliance was invalid.

It also said it wanted a declaration that Asatsu-DK had no right to request or require WPP to sell its shares in the Japanese firm.

Asatsu-DK said last month it wanted to end the alliance and had asked WPP to tender its shares in the company to Bain.

The Japanese firm said on Thursday in a statement that WPP had notified it on Wednesday that it was planning to terminate their alliance, accusing Asatsu-DK of breaching their agreement with a hedging contract it had entered into with Morgan Stanley.

Asatsu-DK added that it did not believe it had breached their agreement with the hedging contract.

WPP and Asatsu-DK formed their alliance in 1998 to set up joint ventures, cultivate clients together, and exchanged equity stakes. Asatsu-DK owns 2.43 percent of WPP.

A representative for Bain was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.