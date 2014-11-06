BRIEF-PolarityTE enters agreement with Cell Therapy And Regenerative Medicine
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west
Nov 6 ASBISc Enterprises PLC :
* Q3 revenue USD 388.7 million versus USD 438.2 million a year earlier
* Q3 operating profit USD 4.7 million versus USD 7.4 million a year earlier
* Q3 net profit USD 0.5 million versus USD 3 million a year earlier
* Q3 EBIDTA USD 5.1 million versus USD 8.1 million a year earlier
* In Q4 2014 growth in revenues and profits is expected
* Q3 2014 results were weaker than in Q3 2013 due to continuation of the instability in two major markets of the group, Russia and Ukraine Source text: bit.ly/1x8sGqp
