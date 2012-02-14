* Q4 adj EPS $0.54 vs est $0.43

Feb 14 Auto dealership Asbury Automotive Group Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales at its new and used vehicle segments.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported earnings of $21.5 million, or 68 cents a share, compared with $5.4 million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 54 cents a share from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.1 billion.

New vehicle revenue rose 6 percent to $605.6 million. Used vehicle revenue increased 21 percent to $305.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents a share, on revenue of $1.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have gained 34 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $24.66 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.