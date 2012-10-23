Oct 23 Asbury Automotive Group Inc, one
of the largest U.S. auto dealer groups, posted a company record
for profit from continuing operations and beat analyst
expectations.
Asbury posted a profit of 72 cents per share excluding
one-time items, while analysts on average expected a profit of
64 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue was $1.2 billion, up 14 percent, and in
line with analyst expectations. For the first nine months of the
year, revenue was $3.4 billion, up 11 percent.
"Operational excellence combined with disciplined spending
produced these record results," Asbury Chief Executive Craig T.
Monaghan said in a company statement.
Asbury, based in suburban Atlanta, reported net income for
the quarter of $20.7 million, or 66 cents per diluted share,
compared with $12.3 million, or 38 cents per diluted share a
year earlier.