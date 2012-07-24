* 2nd quarter profit 67 cents/share vs 43 cents a year ago

July 24 Asbury Automotive Group, one of the largest U.S. auto dealer chains, said its second-quarter profit rose nearly 49 percent, boosted by its finance and insurance operations.

Earnings rose to $21.1 million, or 67 cents a share, from $14.2 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 11 percent to $1.2 billion.

Asbury, based in Duluth, Georgia, said new-vehicle sales were up 16 percent and used-vehicle sales rose 7 percent.

"We're in the midst of a very slow recovery, but it works," Asbury Chief Executive Officer Craig Monaghan said in an interview. "We're doing everything we can to perform as well as possible in that environment."

The jump in second-quarter earnings was largely propelled by a 21 percent increase in revenue in Asbury's high-margin finance and insurance unit, which profits when consumers lease vehicles and buy financial products such as extended warranty contracts.

This business accounted for 3.6 percent of second-quarter revenue, but about 22 percent of Asbury's gross profit. Low interest rates, the gathering strength in the car leasing business and Asbury's incentive program for its bottom third employees helped spur sales in this business unit.

"There's no question that the banking environment and the lending environment has improved substantially in the last three years," Chief Operating Officer Michael Kearney said.

"It is a little bit easier for people to acquire financing," he added. "The banks are extending more on a per-vehicle and per-person (basis) than they were in the past."

Still, the company said retail margins "continue to be under pressure." Gross profit per vehicle fell 10 percent on new vehicles and 13 percent on used vehicles. Gross profit on parts and service rose 4 percent.

Asbury executives said margins in the second-quarter of 2011 were higher because vehicles built by Japanese automakers were more expensive in the wake of production shortages stemming from the earthquake in Japan last March.

Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co account for little more than half of Asbury's revenue from selling new cars and trucks.