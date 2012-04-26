April 25 Auto dealership Asbury Automotive Group Inc reported a quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations, helped by higher sales at its new and used vehicle segments.

January-March net income fell to $17.6 million, or 56 cents per share, from $19.9 million, or 59 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Asbury earned 57 cents per share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.1 billion.

New vehicle sales rose 5 percent to $589.7 million, while revenue from its smaller used-vehicle segment jumped 10 percent.

Analysts had expected a profit of 49 cents per share on revenue of $1.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which is valued at about $816 million, closed at $27.23 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.