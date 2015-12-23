SINGAPORE Dec 23 Ascendas Hospitality Trust
managers said they were reviewing options after
receiving an unsolicited expression of interest to buy out all
its stapled securities, in what could be further consolidation
in Singapore's property trusts.
Ascendas Hospitality Trust is a stapled trust comprising of
Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Ascendas
Hospitality Business Trust. A stapled security is an arrangement
under which different securities are quoted jointly.
"The managers have therefore initiated discussions with
various parties to evaluate the viability of the EOI," they said
in a statement.
Bankers and fund managers have said the city-state's
property trusts are set to see more M&As at a time when
valuations have dropped and interest rates are set to rise.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)