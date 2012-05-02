BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
SINGAPORE May 3 Singapore's Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT), which owns industrial properties, said on Thursday it plans to raise up to S$306 million ($246.6 million) through a private placement of 150 million new units.
The new units will be priced between S$1.99 and S$2.04 each.
A-REIT will use the proceeds for various purposes including construction of a new business part and the forward purchase of a business space property in China.
Citigroup and JPMorgan are joint lead managers and underwriters for the placement.
($1 = 1.2407 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding