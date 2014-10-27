BRIEF-John Pappajohn reports 14.8 pct passive stake in Hooper Holmes
* John Pappajohn reports 14.8 percent passive stake in Hooper Holmes Inc as on April 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pOfjkp) Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Ascendis Health Ltd :
* Acquisition of the majority of the Scientific Group Proprietary Limited
* Purchase consideration includes an amount of 283,733,383 rand
* Deal with Capitalworks Private Equity GP Proprietary Limited
* Maximum amount of 100,000,000 rand payable only to extent a pending specified contract is awarded to SG Diagnostics in 2015
* SG Diagnostics is set to contribute a further 32.8 million rand profit after tax towards Ascendis' earnings on a historic last 12 months basis
* Deal will conclude within five business days following the fulfilment of conditions precedent
* Sees pro forma FY to June 2014 HEPS of 73 cents after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BVF Partners L.P. reports 9.5 percent passive stake in Tocagen Inc as on April 13, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pmO5Bn) Further company coverage: