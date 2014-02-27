BRIEF-BB Biotech posts Q1 net profit of 375 million Swiss francs
* Earned a bottom-line profit of 375 million Swiss francs ($375.45 million) in Q1 of 2017
JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 Ascendis Health Ltd : * Says will acquire 100 pct of the issued ordinary share capital of Pharma Natura Ltd * Says purchase price for the acquisition is 121 mln rand * Says as a result of the acquisition, Pharma Natura will become a subsidiary of Ascendis
* Earned a bottom-line profit of 375 million Swiss francs ($375.45 million) in Q1 of 2017
* Announced that its board has resolved today to appoint mr. Yoav Rubinstein as an interim acting CEO