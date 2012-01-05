* Q1 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.42
* Rev rises 4.4 pct to $517.3 mln
* Sees weak Q2 on declining demand in EU
Jan 5 Plastics company A. Schulman Inc
posted a first-quarter profit that beat analyst
expectations helped by higher sales in the Americas, and
forecast a weak second quarter on declining demand in Europe.
The company, which makes plastic compounds and resins,
posted a net income of $13.6 million, or 46 cents per share,
compared with $9.2 million, or 29 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 52 cents per share,
topping analysts' expectations of 42 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 4.4 percent to $517.3 million, missing
expectations of $618.8 million.
Net sales for the Americas rose to $128.0 million from
$115.1 million a year ago, due to a 20 percent rise in price per
pound.
A. Schulman's shares closed at $22.15 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.