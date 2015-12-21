(Recasts, adds quote, shares, deal context)
SYDNEY Dec 22 Australia's antitrust regulator
said it will consider a watered down version of Canadian
infrastructure giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc's
$6.5 billion bid for freight firm Asciano Ltd, reviving
the prospect of a deal.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said on Tuesday Brookfield offered to sell one of the target
company's rail freight businesses and one of its own coal
terminals to ease the regulator's concerns that the buyout would
give it too much market dominance.
The ACCC's decision to reopen its scrutiny is a step forward
for what would be Australia's biggest takeover by a Canadian
firm. In October, the ACCC complained the deal would give
Brookfield the trains and the train tracks in some areas,
shutting out other haulage players.
In November, it rejected Brookfield's "behavioural
undertakings" intended to overcome its concerns.
The regulator said on Tuesday it would invite public comment
about Brookfield's latest undertakings, although it noted that
this "should not be interpreted as a signal that the ACCC will
ultimately accept these undertakings".
The move is a blow to rival Australian bidder Qube Holdings
Ltd, which has been counting on a regulatory knockback for
Brookfield.
The ACCC had been widely expected to reject Brookfield's
offer by a deadline of Dec. 17, but said it will now give a
final verdict on Feb. 18, the same day it gives a ruling on
Qube's offer for Asciano.
Asciano shares were up 0.9 percent at A$8.80, in line with a
higher overall market but short of Brookfield's A$9.15 per share
offer.
($1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)