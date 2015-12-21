SYDNEY Dec 22 Canadian infrastructure giant
Brookfield Asset Management Inc offered to sell a host
of assets to get antitrust clearance for a proposed $6.5 billion
buyout of Australian port and rail firm Asciano Ltd, an
Australia regulator said.
Brookfield promised to sell one of Asciano's rail freight
businesses and one of its own coal terminals to calm concerns
that the takeover would give it too much market dominance, the
Australian Competitoin and Consumer Commission said on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.3914 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye)