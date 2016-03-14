(Recasts, adds Qube quote, shares, deal context)
SYDNEY, March 15 Shares of Australian port
operator Qube Holdings Ltd and Asciano Ltd
were suspended on Tuesday, after Qube said it would soon make a
"significant" announcement about an acquisition following after
a months-long bid against Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
Inc to buy Asciano.
In a Tuesday letter to the Australian Securities Exchange
that Qube released, the company requested a trading halt "as it
believes it will shortly have a significant announcement to make
in relation to an acquisition and capital raising."
Asciano also said in a statement it had requested a trading
halt as the company expected to make an announcement shortly in
relation to recent media speculation about a merger.
Qube's letter did not specify the takeover target. But on
Feb. 24 Qube said it wanted to end the bidding war with
Brookfield, and instead join forces to buy Australia's biggest
ports and rail freight company with a joint bid worth A$9.1
billion ($6.8 billion).
A Brookfield spokesman declined to provide immediate
comment. Asciano did not return calls for comment.
Qube and Brookfield announced their 50-50 joint venture in
February to buy Asciano's ports division, saying their financial
backers, which include China Investment Corp and
Canadian pension funds, would acquire the railways.
Asciano had initially backed Brookfield's stand-alone offer
of cash and shares last year but changed its preference earlier
this year after Qube raised its offer. It has said that while it
would consider a joint Qube-Brookfield offer, it would continue
to support the Qube offer until it has a concrete alternative
offer.
Asciano shares closed at A$8.87 on Monday, below Qube's
A$9.28 per share offer but up 40 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3321 Australian dollars)
