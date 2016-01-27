BRIEF-F.N.B. Corp - appointed Vincent J. Delie, Jr as co's CEO
* Appointed Vincent J. Delie, Jr., president and chief executive officer of F.N.B. Corporation, as board chairman beginning December 20
SYDNEY Jan 28 Australian port operator Qube Holdings Ltd said the state-owned China Investment Corp joined its consortium as it made an A$8.9 billion offer for ports and rail giant Asciano Ltd.
The A$9.17-per-share cash and shares offer beats a A$9.10 offer from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc which Asciano has already said it supports. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)
* Believe ISS, Glass Lewis "have erred" by not recommending shareholders vote for all of Taubman's director nominees