SYDNEY, July 21 Australia's antitrust watchdog
on Thursday gave the green light to a A$9.1 billion ($6.79
billion) buyout of rail freight giant Asciano Ltd by a
global consortium led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
Inc.
Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had
been concerned the deal would give Asciano's new owners, which
include Australian stevedoring company Qube Holdings Ltd
, too much control of the freight market.
But ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement that the
regulator had concluded there was "not likely to be a
substantial lessening of competition in any market" after the
deal was restructured to address officials' concerns.
The deal must still be approved by Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board.
Asciano shareholders in June voted in favour of the buyout.
($1 = 1.3399 Australian dollars)
