Dec 22 Ascom Holding AG :

* Ascom UK has been awarded a contract to provide South London & Maudsley Nhs Foundation Trust (SLAM) with maintenance services over a period of eight years Source text - bit.ly/1JJ9INX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9817 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)