Aug 20 Ascom Holding AG :
* Says in H1 generated revenue of CHF 202.7 million (h1/2013:
CHF 225.1
million)
* Says in H1 incoming orders amounted to CHF 229.0 million
(h1/2013: CHF 259.7
million)
* Says total order backlog at 30 June 2014 was CHF 165.0
million (year-end
2013: CHF 137.3 million)
* Says achieved a double-digit EBITDA margin of 10.5% (h1/2013:
12.4%) in H1
* Says H1 net profit of CHF 8.2 million (h1/2013: CHF 14.5
million)
* Says confident to close 2014 in its core business with flat
revenue
development and an EBITDA margin of 14-16%
* Says expects net profit for fiscal year 2014 to be at around
the previous
year's level
* Source text-bit.ly/1tkhbuh
