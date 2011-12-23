KUALA LUMPUR Dec 23 The Ascott Ltd, the
world's largest serviced residence owner-operator, has no plans
of a listing of a real estate investment trust (REIT) in
Malaysia, the company said on Friday, denying a newsreport
published this week.
The News Straits Times reported on Wednesday that The Ascott
Ltd might group its assets in Malaysia and float them on the
local bourse.
"We would like to clarify that The Ascott Limited (Ascott)
is not looking at listing a REIT in Malaysia," Jasmine Sim,
Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications of the Ascott
Limited said in a clarification by email.
Ascott currently has a worldwide real estate investment
trust, Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit), listed on
the Singapore Stock Exchange with properties in 23 cities across
12 countries, she said.
"Ascott Reit has the right of first refusal to acquire
Ascott's operating serviced residences in Pan-Asia and Europe
and this includes our operating serviced residences in
Malaysia," she said.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)