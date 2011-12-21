KUALA LUMPUR Dec 21 The Ascott Ltd, the world's largest serviced residence owner-operator, may group its assets in Malaysia and float them on the local bourse, The News Straits Times reported on Wednesday.

It may also inject the assets into Ascott Residence Trust (ART), a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed in Singapore to expand the REIT to generate more income from shareholders, a company official was quoted as saying.

"We are toying with several options now. We are still looking at a REIT in Malaysia but the current market is not conducive for us to launch one now," said Ascott regional general manager for Singapore and Malaysia, Tan Boon Khai.

Singapore-based Ascott, the hospitality arm of CapitaLand Ltd, is the largest international serviced residence operator in Malaysia.

Over the next five years, Ascott will manage five more properties for third parties, which are under construction, the paper said.

"We were looking at a REIT in Malaysia a few years ago but then crisis hit in 2009. We are bullish on the market but we need to identify our assets. A REIT has to be worth over 1 billion ringgit ($314.62 million)," Tan said.

"Ascott is also expanding ART. If needed, we could also inject the assets in Malaysia into the REIT. There is nothing on the table yet," he said. ($1 = 3.1784 Malaysian ringgit)