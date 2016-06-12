June 13 Wal Mart stores Inc is
finalizing plans to name its China boss Sean Clarke as Chief
Executive of Asda, Sky News reported.
The surprise move could be announced as soon as this week,
Sky said, citing sources. (bit.ly/1U34oHX)
Andy Clarke, the current CEO of Asda, said in an earlier
Retail Week interview that incoming Chief Operating Officer
Roger Burnley will eventually succeed him.
Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, recruited Burnley from
rival Sainsbury Plc last year, though due to a 12-month
notice period he cannot start the job until October.
The struggling retailer had reported a seventh straight
quarter of declining underlying sales in its last quarterly
report.
Asda and Wal-Mart could not be immediately reached for
comment outside regular business hours.
