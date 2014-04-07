LONDON, April 7 Asda, the British arm of United States retailer Wal-Mart, could create 12,000 jobs as it expands in Britain over the next five years, it said on Monday.

The announcement was made by Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and CEO, during a meeting with British Prime Minister David Cameron at Asda's Clapham Junction store in south London.

He was speaking ahead of Wal-Mart's first ever board meeting in the UK.

Asda, which is battling with J Sainsbury to be Britain's No. 2 grocer by sales behind market leader Tesco , already runs 577 stores in the country.

It plans to open more superstores, supermarkets, petrol station stores and click-and-collect points, particularly in the south of England where it is relatively under represented compared to rivals.

Asda said in February it would invest 750 million pounds ($1.3 billion) in 2014 in store openings, extensions and refurbishments. ($1 = 0.6020 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Paul Sandle)